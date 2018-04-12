Lighter Side of the News - 04/12/18

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Today is National Grilled Cheese Day! (BTW, the pan you use makes the difference!!)



How many people actually grow up to do their childhood dream job? Less than 1%!



There was a bench-clearing brawl during the Yankees/Red Sox game last night... Tyler Austin was hit by a pitch and it went downhill after that.



A trio of drug thieves in Florida broke into a home and they found the three jars of ~cocaine they were looking for. They went home and snorted it. But... it was cremated remains of the family's dogs!



Guy in Louisana walked into a Burlington store and bought a new wardrobe. He tried to pay with Monopoly money.

A laid off construction worker in Australia sued his boss because the boss would pass gas in employees' faces. The lawsuit was $1.4 million and the trial lasted 18 days! A judge ruled that the passing gas was not illegal nor bullying and there will be no consequence.

