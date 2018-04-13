Lighter Side of the News - 04/13/18

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A man had a vintage robin's egg blue 1971 VW bus. Kid on Long Island saw the bus and wrote a note saying it was his Dream Machine, slipping it through the van's window. The owner passed away, but years later, the man's kids found the note. The van was in California at this point, but they tracked down the kid cross-country back in New York -- and gave him the bus for FREE! (Christine is gonna try this with someone who has a really nice Ferrari, LOL!)

Bad cops in Argentina were guarding over 13,000 lbs. of confiscated marijuana, but then some went missing. Cops said mice ate the weed. They are under arrest for their side business.

According to a study out of Las Vegas, good looking people are more likely to believe that life is fair compared to the rest of us. Researchers found that people who are more attractive would be more likely to make the statement, "I feel people get what they're entitled to based on how they look."

How many people will you kiss before you find "the one?" Study says the average woman will kiss 22 people. The average age when you meet the person you will settle down with is 27. (That's how old Christine was when she got married!)

Here's a study out of University of Connecticut! Those hand dryers in public restrooms... not as sanitary as you'd think. They tested the air in front of the blower and found it's basically an industrial strength fecal blower system. It sucks up the bathroom fecal micro-particles and blows them back out all over you!! Eww.