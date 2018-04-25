Lighter Side of the News - 04/25/18

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr., who grabbed the AR-15 out of the hands of the shooter was burned by the hot barrel and grazed by a bullet on his arm. He opened a GoFundMe for the victims. $100,000+ already donated! And now, someone has opened a GoFundMe for Shaw himself and $75,000+ has already been donated!

Would you give Amazon access to your locked car (the trunk) to deliver packages? Amazon will offer this to GM and Volvo vehicle using the Amazon mobile key app.

Amazon will now meet you under an overpass at 2am and ask “you got the money?” when you ask “you got the stuff?” pic.twitter.com/FXIGemui1D — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) April 24, 2018

This is bizarre...a police raid involving a pet-smuggling operation in Madagascar was being run out of the back of a home and they rescued 1ten thousand 35lb. tortoises!



Pope Francis celebrated his name day, Feast of St. George, by sending 3000 servings of gelato to the people of Rome and various soup kitchens.

What a sweet act of kindness -- https://t.co/lbdB5ILwYc — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 24, 2018

A guy in Detroit was threatening to jump off an overpass, so police lined up thirteen truck drivers to park underneath the overpass, so if he jumped it would only be two feet.

And what are those annoying office phrases you hear at work? "At the end of the day", "it's a win-win situation", "hey, let's push the envelope", "don't count your chickens", "he threw me under the bus", "why not heavy lifting", "let's hammer it out", "you've got to give 110%", and "think outside the box".

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.