Lighter Side of the News 4/16: Tarantula Burgers!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

If you wait long enough, maybe you could afford to buy Matt Lauer's estate in the Hamptons! Matt has moved back in now that his wife has moved out. The listing started at $21 million. It was reduced to $14.9, and now down to $12.1.



Instead of a Honeymoon, some couples are now taking Manymoons! Instead of one long trip, they take many shorter trips.



Over the weekend, cops in Los Angeles raided 21 outlet stores in the fashion district selling counterfeit cosmetics. They have the famous name on them but they are fake. And the main ingredient in these fake products is something very unfortunate...



Chili's is testing out a 1700 calorie cheeseburger that includes five different types of meat piled on top of each other including beef, bacon, rib meat, brisket, and smoked sausage.

And a burger joint in North Carolina is offering a burger with an oven-roasted TARANTULA on top! Noooo thanks!!!!



An American boxer was fighting a pro from Mexico. The American wore shorts with a picture of Trump's wall on them. Well, after six rounds, the wall fell as the Mexican boxer pummeled him!

