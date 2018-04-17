Lighter Side of the News 4/17: Thoughts on Metchup?

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Some people choose not to use a bank or credit union and they just save their money at home. So let's say you have a fire or flood, or your dog ate it, or mice got into it... if you mail what's left to the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, they will replace it... what if you wait for your dog to ~redeposit it? If there's enough left, they will replace!



Wildlife officials in Florida say Pepe and Enrique are gay pelicans who live in the same nest at Pelican Harbor. They are known as 'The Boys' and they've resided together for more than two decades. Both perform the courtship mating dance for each other on a daily basis. Aww! :)



Last week Heinz put up a poll asking if they should bring their ketchup/mayo hybrid sauce to America. 500,000 responded and they said yes.



M&M's newest flavor is orange creamsicle! It's a mix of white chocolate, orange, and cream flavor.



New from Domino's this summer - they will deliver to outdoor locations including beaches, landmarks, and state parks.

A man in Florida sued Hooters saying one of the 'o's on the sign fell off and hurt his foot. Surveillance video confirmed the sign did fall off, but did not hit anyone. They also have video of this guy and his friends trying to return the 'o' in exchange for free drinks. Now he's in trouble for lying to police.

