Lighter Side of the News 4/18: At What Age Are You 'Old?'

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

With the help of a sketch artist, Stormy Daniels has released the composite sketch yesterday of the man who threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011. It looks like a cross between Tom Brady and Jon Bon Jovi.

NEW: On @TheView, Stormy Daniels and lawyer release composite sketch of person she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. https://t.co/lEpff3uN2l pic.twitter.com/PbvtI7eRso — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

Pop star Jessie J. is former judge on the U.K. version of The Voice. Producers of a similar show in China asked her to compete and she won singing Whitney's 'I Will Always Love You'. There were ONE BILLION viewers!!!!



New national study... at what age do you become an old person? They said the age is 41. If you say, "back in my day...", you are old. (We vehemently disagree!)



This year, People Magazine rebranded to simply the Beautiful issue and this year's cover is P!nk!

The most famous pond in Massachusetts may be Walden Pond which inspired Henry David Thoreau back in the 1800s... Nowadays, it's On Golden Pond. Too many people are polluting it with... urine!

OMG, try to picture the cop's face when he pulled over a drunk driver in Florida who was wearing only novelty boxer shorts with a message reading, "Drunk. Free breathalyzer test - blow here." The cops didn't think it was funny.



