Lighter Side of the News 4/19: America Loves Garlic!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Tonight is "Gladiator night" on ABC... it's the final episode of Scandal.



When you add garlic cloves or powder to your evening meal, it will be coming through your pores the next day. You won't be able to smell it, but your coworkers will. Today is National Garlic Day. 97% of Americans are in love with garlic. Most popular product? Garlic bread!

What is an innocent question someone asked that, deep down, totally crushed you? Some of our picks? "So, what do you do?" "Do you have any friends at all?" "Are you sick, you look sick?"



Police in Georgia are looking for a guy seen on surveillance robbing a convenience store. He tried to disguise himself by... putting plastic wrap over his face. You could see right through it... LOL.



A new national study asked how far you make it into your work day before you curse? The average time in America was 10:54 AM. (In our newsroom, the average was 5:01 AM.)

