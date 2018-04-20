Lighter Side of the News 4/20: Husband Appreciation Day

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Tomorrow is Husband Appreciation Day. Survey on what spouses appreciate most about their hubby? Hard worker was number one, followed by sense of humor, then smart, supportive, good dad, and the last thing was sexy.



The King of Swaziland is chaning the country's name to Kingdom of eSwatini.

The fake money used in Rush Hour 2 looked so real, movie extras took it home and tried to use it. It worked for a lot of people actually... so much so that the Secret Service raided the prop company seizing the money and arresting people. They said it was as good as counterfeit.



Chris Christie had a parting gift for the people of New Jersey... his official governor's portrait, which cost $85,000. It's about $10,000 more than the previous three governors combined.

What are things that people in their 60s do better than millennials? Read a clock with hour and minute hands. Know how many feet are in a yard stick. How to iron a shirt. How to sew a button. How to multiply numbers. How to use the index in the back of a real book...



The Schwandt family in Michigan have 13 boys... all under 20-years-old! Well, Mrs. Schwandt gave birth to her 14th child... and it's another boy!

