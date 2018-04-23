Lighter Side of the News 4/23: It's National Picnic Day!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Today is National Picnic Day! Favorite foods on a picnic? Fried chicken, potato salad, watermelon, deviled eggs, fruit salad, pasta salad, slice of pie, and baked beans.

According to a national survey, the most attractive job a guy can have? Chef, architect, marketing, or someone artistic. Hottest job for women? Hairdresser, nurse, lawyer, or teacher.



On April 10th, 1912, the second officer of the Titantic said goodbye to his wife. She was on board. He gave her a menu from the very first meal, which was a lunch and then she left and he set sail... the rest is history. The menu sold at auction last night for $140,000. On the menu was spring lamb, sweet breads and assorted pastries.

In New Mexico, a man was granted a five hour furlough by a judge prior to reporting to prison on a seven-year term for aggravated assault. They gave him time to say goodbye to his family, etc., buuut instead he went on a sixteen hour crime-spree during which he stole jewelry, robbed a heroin dealer, and attacked a healthcare worker. His seven year prison term is now life.

Known drug dealer in Florida died and to unlock his cell phone, cops went to his wake and used his finger to unlock it... it didn't work, but they did try and now they're wondering if there should be charges brought against them for trying.

A 12-year-old kid named Drew in Australia had a fight with his mother, so he took her credit card and his passport and booked a flight to Bali. He spent four nights at The Four Seasons!

