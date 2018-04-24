Lighter Side of the News 4/24: When Marriage Peaks

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

It's been revealed that the new Quentin Tarantino movie will be called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, taking place in 1969. It will star Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

It's like Weekend at Bernie's meets Golden Girls... an elderly woman was pushing around another woman in a shopping cart... but police were not sure how long she was expired!

At Cooper's Farm in Maine, an apple orchard worker was unable to get rid of a woodchuck so he tried to smoke it out... and it worked, but he also accidentally charred two acres of fruit.



Marriage doesn't peak when you're newlyweds? Research suggests couples who can make it twenty years are even happier because they developed a deeper appreciation towards each other.

Do you workout to actually be healthy or just offset the unhealthy decisions you make? Yeah, usually the latter.

A new survey asked people if they've ever had to leave the bedroom to sleep someplace else because the partner was snoring. Almost half said yes and usually it was the woman who ends up leaving.



