Lighter Side of the News 4/26: Great Scott! DeLorean Widow Sues!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A 20-year-old man in Colorado was mauled by a 300 lb. black bear while camping.... but that attack didn't stop him from going surfing off the coast of Kauai, where he was attacked by a 7 ft. tiger shark.

We all know the famous DeLorean car in Back to the Future. Well, John DeLorean died years ago but his widow had a deal with the movie company for 5% of all merchandise profits. Universal has been paying since 1985... but the problem? The Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company they've been paying has nothing to do with the car or the wife. She's suing.

John DeLorean estate sues over 'Back to the Future' royalties https://t.co/Oom1GyXH4G pic.twitter.com/O61Z1MX3HE — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 25, 2018

At the University of Utah, there's a crying closet in the library. Students who are stressed out can go into the closet to snuggle with a stuffed animal or simply cry it out. (Doesn't that seem like it'd be filled with germs?)



There's a 24-year-old woman in Ohio who was on probation last year following six months in jail for felony drug possession. As part of her probation, she has to take a urine drug test. She knew she was going to fail, so she swapped someone else's urine and their drugs were worse! And she's going back to prison.

A woman in England was walking her dog when the dog dug up a petrified potato... but it wasn't a potato... it was a live hand grenade!!



The darling of American figure skaters, Adam Rippon, was on the red carpet as one of the Time 100 Most Influential. He walked up to Nicole Kidman and asked if he could smell her husband, Keith Urban and asked what fragrance he was wearing, to which he replied, "my wife."

Nicole Kidman let Adam Rippon smell her husband Keith Urban https://t.co/81GW0TaaNc pic.twitter.com/92ekrubdFe — Page Six (@PageSix) April 26, 2018

