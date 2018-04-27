Lighter Side of the News 4/27: What Color To Wear On First Date?

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A man in Texas was in charge of ordering the food for a juvenile detention center and over the years he ordered $1.2 million dollars in fajitas. The problem? The center doesn't serve them. He sold them outside and pocketed the money. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.



An old theory in the dating world is that you should wear red on a first date because it's exciting, provocative, and tied to love and romance. But a new study says the best color to wear on a first date is black because you intend to have a serious relationship.

80% of American kids have no idea what the following are: pager, overhead projector, floppy disk, cassette, VHS, typewriter, record player, postcard, and a rotary phone.

In Germany, neighbors reporting two men tying up a naked woman. Police responded and found it was a legal bondage training session.

