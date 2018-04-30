Lighter Side of the News 4/30: National Honesty Day

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

That Waffle House where the horrible shooting occurred is donating all of the sales for all of next month to the victims. And the GoFundMe page is now up to $200,000!

Guy in Nova Scotia robbed a Tim Horton's on Friday and tried to get away on a ferry. Yeah, ferries don't go very fast, so cops called the captain and told him to turn around.

Here's a weird glitch... if you ask Siri to define the word mother, she'll give the answer and then she'll ask if you'd like another definition. And the second definition is... motherf*****! (We tried it this morning and it worked!)

The world's oldest man is 112-years-old. He says the secret to longevity is eating a lot of sweets and taking a hot bath every night.

Guy in Oregon with an outstanding warrant tried to evade the cops by taking someone's motorcycle (whose keys were in it, SMH)... here's the thing, the license plate read 'XFELON' - LOL! He's under arrest.



Today is National Honesty Day. You're supposed to go all day today without telling one single lie. (This is like that Jim Carrey movie, Liar Liar! LOL!) According to a new study, a lot of us have no problem doing it because over a quarter of Americans say they never lie.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.