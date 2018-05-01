Lighter Side of the News 5/1: 10 Signs You've Met Your Soulmate

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

New survey asked people if they would take their dream job if they knew they'd be paid LESS than someone doing the same thing? 65% and 55% said of course they would still do the job!



A man in Virginia threw himself in a pool. Sadly, he wanted to drown himself. But lifeguards and police saved him. Now he's suing them because they "didn't rescue him fast enough." (?)

At the World Surfing Championship, Rodrigo Koxa of Portual surfed an 80-foot wave! (See the video!)

Tom Cruise shattered his ankle doing just one stunt for the new Mission Impossible movie... we saw this a few months ago. Now, he trained with the U.S. Military to do a free fall from a plane from 30,000 feet and it required 106 takes!



And now 10 signs you've met your soulmate...

-They give you a sense of peace and comfort

-You may be different but you balance each other

-You get a gut feeling you've met your match

-Your values are in total alignment

-You've seen them at their worst but love them anyway

-You feel each other's pain

-You feel electricity when they touch you

-Those rough, rocky patches help the two of you grow

-You recognize that this person is in your life to teach you an important lesson



The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.