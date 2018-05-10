Lighter Side of the News 5/10: Bridal Bouquet Proposal

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

It seems like all dead celebrities end up at celebrity auctions... and sadly, the latest is Jerry Lewis. Costumes and props, his watch collection, etc. will be auctioned off in Las Vegas.



Also in Las Vegas, state troopers were blocking off a tractor trailer truck crash spilling out on to the highway 8 million dimes! Saving you the math, that's worth $800,000!

We've all heard the whole "woman who catches the bride's bouquet" is most likely to be next to get married. So at a wedding, a bridesmaid caught the bouquet and then the bride's brother got down on one knee and proposed to her!



Some animal lovers thought it would be a good idea to bottle feed some kittens. Problem was, the cats got carried away and started swiping at the people and ripping the bottles to shreds... because, yeah, they were actually baby bobcats, not housecats!

A 24-year-old guy went to a Walmart in Geogia last week and got himself a 55" Samsung high-def TV and walked out without paying. He was struggling trying to walk home carrying it, so he saw some cops and asked for a ride. But they didn't take him home, LOL.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.