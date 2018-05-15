Lighter Side of the News 5/15: Chocolate Chip Day

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Anticipating how much settlements for sexual allegations will cost him, one-time Las Vegas king Steve Wynn is quietly unloading some of his Picassos. So what happens when someone damages a $70 million painting on the way to auction? It happened at Christie's - that painting has to be retouched, which will reduce the value.



It's National Chocolate Chip Day. Not to be confused with Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which is in August. This is just about the chip, not the whole cookie!



And fashion company has started a new stupid jeans trend... a ripped butt. The lower half of the butt is completely removed!



New study out of the Netherlands found that Short Man Syndrome really does exist! Study found that guys under 5'7" will act more insecure and aggressive in social situations.



A woman in Sweden got a tattoo of her son's name, but instead of Kevin the artist wrote Kelvin. Sooo instead of altering the tattoo, she had her son's name legally changed.



Cameras were rolling as a guy popped the question to his girlfriend, whose 3-year-old son decided to drop his pants and relieve himself right at that moment! LOL!

