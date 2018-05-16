Lighter Side of the News 5/16: Dog Rescues Another Dog!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Aww! You gotta see this viral video of a black lab rescuing another black lab from drowning in a pool! We don't deserve animals!!!!

Hero dog jumps into pool, saves dog from drowning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wb7dREPcyY — WE FCKN LOVE DOGS (@wefcknlovedogs) May 15, 2018

According to a new survey, nearly 90% of dog owners would dump someone if they didn't like their dog! (BTW, every President throughout history has had pets... except Trump.)A former student of an elementary school in Greensboro, NC is now graduated and owns a travel agency. For Teacher Appreciation Day, he gave the school staff $96,000 vouchers to take their families on vacation!We recently had the story about the people who rescued adorable little kittens not realizing they were bobcats! And now comes a puppy adoption in China... the dog kept growing because yeah, it was actually a 200 lb. black bear!

The Hummus and Pita Co. created a hummus shake... it's hummus, bananas, dates, and almond milk.

Police in Germany got a call about a loud argument. This guy was in a shouting match... with a parrot. He was frustated that the parrot didn't speak. So he starts swearing at the parrot and the bird swore back, LOL!



There's a pizza festival in England! $22 for all you can eat pizza. The only problem was that the giant oven broke! Yikes.



What's up with high altitude and alcohol? An Alaska Airlines passenger removed his clothes and danced in the aisle. LOLLL! He was subdued and locked in a rest room from Anchorage to Seattle.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.