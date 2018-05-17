Lighter Side of the News 5/17: 25-Year-Old Poses As Student Basketball Star

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Random Fact: Cheese is NOT one of the 27 ingredients in Cheez Whiz.

The secret to true happiness? Turning off your smart phone at 10:00 PM. Study found that people who used their phones late at night are more likely to have problems like loneliness, depression, and not being able to rest your mind.

A star basketball player at Hillcrest High School in Dallas was a very gifted player... but it turns out he was posing as a high school student! He's actually a 25-year-old leading a double life!

Couple in NY has been trying to get their 30-year-old son to move out of the house, but he won't go. They filed a petition in court for an eviction notice.

Truck driver stopped at a diner in Oklahoma to get a burger on Mother's Day. He started talking to the waitress, who told him she had two kids. He left her a $1000 tip! He then returned after his run for a slice of pie and left her another $1000!

British family ran an ad for what they called a "dream nanny" position. The kids are 7 and 9 and it pays $100,000 a year! But here's the job description... the kids must be allowed to stay up late, eat pizza, no chores allowed, and the nanny must be allowed to do all their homework!

