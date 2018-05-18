Lighter Side of the News 5/18: 'Yesn't' To Replace 'No'?

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

How desperate is Sea World with closing of the orca exhibit? Well, they're giving free beer on Fridays now...



Guy in Wisconsin standing on a corner with a sign that says "will work for beer". He must be getting a lot of work because by the end of each day, he's completely drunk!



There's a petition going around to replace the world 'no' with the more amiguous 'yesn't'(?) as in 'yes not'.



Sign of the times, but the show Catfish--which takes on internet imposters--is suspended because one of the guys is accused of sexual advances on one of the women on the show.



Today is No Dirty Dishes Day. Survey found the favorite finger foods (so you don't dirty up the dishes) are: pizza, french fries, wings, tacos, burgers, wraps, etc. Some of these are kind of messy, though!



Are you normal or a weirdo? Do you eat mac-n-cheese with a fork or a spoon? Do you pour dressing on your salad or put it on the side? Do you eat ribs with your hands or silverware? Do you twirl your spaghetti or cut it? Do you break each piece off of the Kit Kat or just bite it?

