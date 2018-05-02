Lighter Side of the News 5/2: Trump's Tariffs Backfire On Ivanka!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

So, you know all these Trump products out there like hats, Ivanka's shoes, etc. -- all the stuff made in China. Well, the number one movie in China right now is Amazing China which is a propaganda, promotional marketing film. It features the Huajian Group, a sweatshop which has been condemned by human rights groups. This group BTW, have produced Ivanka Trump's shoe line... until it was just stopped recently due to tariffs. You following??



There's a new feature coming to Facebook for clearing history. It will let you completely scrub your information from the site and apps.



According to a study, the ten states with the easiest "factor to have fun" are California, New York, Nevada, Florida, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota. Connecticut is 38.

A new beer from Budweiser is called Freedom Reserve Red Lager. The recipe was written in 1757 by George Washington.



For the past two months, a suspect wearing a surgical mass every time has been robbing 7-Elevens on Long Island. Despite all the surveillance images revealing his identity, he kept getting away. Well, his 88-year-old mother called him and said, "I know you are the robber. Turn yourself in or I will." And he did.



A former Nathan's hot dog eating champ set a new record eating 125 cupcakes in one sitting. It took 8 minutes. It's 12,000 calories and enough sugar to kill you. Gross.

And finally, a Catholic high school in Michigan has dropped its "modesty ponchos", which girls going to prom were required to wear if their gown was too revealing. *eye roll*

