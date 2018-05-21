Lighter Side of the News 5/21: Meghan and Harry's Signature Cocktail

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Saturday night became early Sunday morning in the tiny town of Windsor, and the featured drink at the private party for the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the "Harry Met Meghan," which was ginger and rum. By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? What a tongue-twister!

Harry and Meghan are not going on a honeymoon anytime soon, though they are planning a trip to Africa. But in the meantime, they've got a castle to move into.

It was a lovely moment when Prince Charles escorted Meghan up the aisle... but it was only half way, her statement that she was a "commoner."

How much time do you spend outdoors? A quarter of Americans admit they spend at least 21 HOURS A DAY indoors.

There's a tool on the Merriam-Webster website that lets you see what words we're born the same year as you. For example, say you were born in 1988, you'd share a word birthday with "ebook," "f-bomb," "gangsta," "mosh pit," and "road rage."

Here's a crazy crime from a highway in North Carolina-- two men were arrested hauling a semi truck loaded with liquid methamphetamine. The value of the cargo? $90 million dollars.

A couple in Texas reportedly thought it was Armageddon, the end of days. So they sold all of their belongings, cashed in all of their accounts, handed out hundred dollar bills until the money was gone, then set their house on fire, and were arrested walking away from the house completely nude. Because at the end of the world, you don't need any clothing, right?

Here's one flight we're all lucky to have not been on. United flight 3833 encountered severe weather on Friday afternoon, which made the landing feel like a roller coaster. The turbulence lead to a chain reaction amongst most of the passengers throwing up. So the entire passenger cabin was one person after another losing their lunch. Think they discontinued beverage service?

