Lighter Side of the News 5/29: Adopted Sisters Reunited

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will honeymoon at the Jasper Park Lodge on the grounds Fairmont Hotel in Alberta, Canada. They chose a 6000 square foot "cabin" as a retreat.



Today is National Coq Au Vin Day... braised chicken cooked in wine, salt, pork, mushrooms, and garlic.



Balenciaga just introduced a new t-shirt for summer! It's a long-sleeve t-shirt with a long-sleeve buttondown dress shirt sewn in front of the t-shirt... WTF? And it's ~only~ $1250.00!

Maine has some clever new highway safety messages including, "Spend money on lobstahs — not speeding tickets." and "A cold suppa is better than a hot ticket."A woman in St. Augustine, FL got busted for doing crystal meth in a parking lot this weekend... and her name is Crystal Methvin. LOL!Quadruplets Bryce, Mason, Nevin, and Rose - the Lees family quads--graduated from a high school in Michigan and each one is joining a different branch of the military: Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines! Congratulations!

Dawn and Hillary were given up for adoption when they were little. They both married and had children - and they were neighbors! They started comparing details and realized they were sisters!

