Lighter Side of the News 5/3: Pork Roll Ice Cream?

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets always wears that diamond necklace... well, he slid into second base and the necklace broke scattering diamonds everywhere. The umpire and his teammates came over and helped pick them all up.



In Vermont, a guy had enough of of his chirping smoke detector, so he shot it with his shotgun. It also worked well for his neighbor's apartment...



A 55-year-old guy used Play-Doh to muffle the sound of the security alarm at Walmart... which perfectly captured his fingerprints for police.



The criminal lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein refers to him as a pimp in a tuxedo...



When French President Macron gifted Trump with a tree, a photo showed them planting it at The White House. Well, they skipped the mandatory quarantine, so the area is now a pile of dirt because the tree is quarantined.



A New Jersey dairy farm says it hopes customers will enjoy their new flavor this year... pork roll ice cream. Bits of french toast with pieces of pork roll mixed into maple ice cream.



In Cleveland, a guy was sent to prison for bank robbery. He was released this week. The first thing he did? Robbed the same bank.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.