Lighter Side of the News 5/30: Cockroach Milk, Anyone?

Longest running TV show ever is... Meet The Press! It's been on for 70 years. 3600 episodes and counting!

The "National Skip the Straw" campaign is spreading, but not everywhere... Boston restaurants are no longer using sippy straws in their drinks. Americans use 500 million plastic straws A DAY! One of the biggest users, McDonald's, rejected the ban.



Turns out people who wear glasses don't just look smart, they ARE smarter... according to a new study, turns out there's a connection between intelligence genes and eyesight genes.



Jesse Duplantis is a TV evangelist in Lousiana and he's asking his followers to pray about... becoming a partner in obtaining a $54 million jet? His followers have already paid for THREE other private jets. Jesse told his followers that God told him, "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X. Jesus wouldn't be riding a donkey these days." Mhmm. WWJD? SMH.

Anthony Gignac posed as a member of the Royal Saudi Family. His license plate even reads "Sultan" and he drove a Ferrari with diplomatic plates (which you can't do if you're not a diplomat)! Well, he tried to buy a hotel as a member of the Royal Saudi Family... and he's under arrest for fraud charges.

The next food craze? Milk... but cockroach milk! Ew! Apparently, there's a species of cockroach with milk more nutritious than cow's milk.

29-year-old Emma Hudson breast feeds her two children before and after school every day. One on each at the same time. Daughter is 5, Ollie is 2. The children have never had a sniffle or cold ever. Mom says it's all in the milk. But at what age do you stop breast feeding?

