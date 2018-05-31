Lighter Side of the News 5/31: Steak Scented Candles

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

In 2015, a Louisana woman copied another woman's resume off LinkedIn and ended up landing a $100,000/yr job as a Human Resources Director for a food company! She also stole the woman's social security number. Well, karma finally caught up to her and yesterday a judge gave her ten years in prison for fraud charges. Good!

Tomorrow is National Donut Day! And in honor of it, Burger King is announcing a Whopper Donut. It's basically a Whopper with a hole cut in the center, LOL. And they'll give you the cut-out as a slider.



The A1 Steak Sauce company has invented a new line of candles that smell like meat. There's original scent is steak, there's also Backyard BBQ and burger-scented.



Parents spend an average $170 per week to entertain their kids during the summer, but once school is back in, it drops to $60 a week.



There's a video making the rounds showing a woman in Florida sitting by a pool, she puts her legs in, there's little kids swimming around... and she pulls out a razor and starts SHAVING HER LEGS! Ewww!

Woman shaves legs in Florida pool, world grosses out https://t.co/zR0a7XlAIN pic.twitter.com/rLPSrHAmrp — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) May 29, 2018

Venice Beach off the coast of Florida is a famous surfing area. And one of the surfers came to the rescue of a drowning... pigeon!

