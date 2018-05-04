Lighter Side of the News 5/4: Many Americans Will Celebrate Cinco

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Remember the Buddha belly statue of Donald Trump, naked with the little... Julien's Auction House sold it to L.A. Haunted Museum for $28,000!



You know those "awards" in yearbooks (i.e. "most likely to.... whatever?") Well, a high school in Decatur, Illinois had a photo of a student in a wheelchair and the caption said, "Most Accident Prone." SMH. All of the yearbooks were confiscated, destroyed, and reprinted.



70% of Americans plan to celebrate tomorrow for Cinco de Mayo, but only 10% know what we're even celebrating. It's not Mexican Independence Day as many think. It's to celebrate a victory over the French.



Eugenio Derbez is the highest grossing movie actor in Mexico and he plays the reverse role of Kurt Russell's character in this weekend's remake of the classic movie Overboard. Anna Faris is the Goldie Hawn role. Derbez bankrolled the production cost himself.



There was a Brinks truck accident on the highway in Indianapolis. $600,000 in cash flew out on the road. And for some reason, a request for poeple to return the cash is not being obeyed...



A woman took revenge on her cheating boyfriend in Great Britain! She tied a sign to a light pole that read, "You'll find the car keys to that brand new BMW in the Harborside Canal and you'll find all your credit cards are maxed out. Hope she was worth it."

A while back, we told you about the mystery pooper on the streets and football fields of New Jersey... he was the local school superintendent!!

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.