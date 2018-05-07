Lighter Side of the News 5/7: Best Mother's Day Gifts

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The last name of the big-name Rockefellars was David, who died at the age of 101. Staring tonight, Christie's New York will be auctioning items from inside his homes including the largest private collection of Monets, Picassos, etc. Every dime is going to charity.

Mother's Day is this weekend. 76% of people are planning to get their mom something. Top things Mom wants are: 1. A nice dinner, 2. flowers, 3. gift cards.

Should you shower in the morning or at night? Scientists say it's better to shower at night. It cleans all the sweat off your skin from during the day and you can sleep better.

Don Gorske holds the record for eating two McDonald's Big Macs every day for 46 years! This weekend he ate his 30,000th... he says he will continue to 40,000! (If you're curious, he weighs 190 lbs. and his cholesterol is 165.)

A woman in Florida went to the ER when a cockroach crawled into her ear! It took nine days and three doctors to finally remove the roach! Ewww!

