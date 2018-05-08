Lighter Side of the News 5/8: Secretary Quietly Saves Millions

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

New York's Attorney General isn't the only resignation news out of the Empire State today... the top cop of the Port Authority has also resigned. He ordered cops to pick up Rush Limbaugh at Newark Airport for a siren-blaring, traffic-stopping, police escort for his Wall Street speech...

Trouble at the Taj Mahal (the real one, not the one in Jersey) - it's turning green! And the Supreme Court has ordered architects to fix it or else -- even if they have to close down factories!



Any attorney will tell you they would be nothing without their legal secretary! And Sylvia Bloom joined a NYC law firm in 1947 and worked until the age of 96, paying close attention to investment law and stock buying. At the time of her death, she had $9 million saved! No one ever knew she had that much money! She left a lot of it to her college and scholarship funds.

Today is National Have a Coke Day! And the most popular way to drink it is out of a glass bottle! Best thing to have a Coke with? A burger... and a smile!

The Game of Thrones character known as The Mountain/Gregor Clegane... well, in real life he just won the World's Strongest Man competition. His real name, BTW is Hafthor Julius Bjornsson.



Stormy Daniels is on a national tour of strip clubs (including an appearance in June in East Windsor). But here's the weird part! Men in the audience throw Cheetos on stage while she performs. She dances over them crushing them into orange powder and then rubs the orange powder on their faces to resemble--you see where this is going--Trump.

