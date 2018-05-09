Lighter Side of the News 5/9: The Highest Paid Actor

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The highest paid actor in the world is... Robert Downey, Jr. He made $88 million in recent Iron Man appearances including salary and percentage of profits. In Spiderman Homecoming he was on screen for 15 minutes and paid $10 million. In the new Bond movie, Daniel Craig will be paid $25 million. In the old days, that was top money.

In other Iron Man news, the orignal crimson and gold costume from the first movie has been stolen from storage! It's worth $300K - but like... what are you gonna do with it? You'll get caught!



And an update on the Rockefellar auction we told you about... the first night took in $646 million! The young girl with the flower basket painting went for $150 million!

Study found that a fancy gym won't help you get into shape any better than dingy, bad-lighting, rusty basement equipment. In fact, researchers found some people had a worse experience at a fancy gym because they felt intimidated.



Entenmann's is looking for a new Chief Donut Officer. The person will get paid $5000 and get a year supply of donuts!

We know that nudes in French museums are not only the statues but on prints as well... sooo one museum is allowing groups to take in the sights on Saturdays... in the nude.



A 37-year-old man in Virginia enjoys walks in the park in a black top hat, black dinner jacket with tails, high heels and nothing else... he was arrested on the second night of his walk.

