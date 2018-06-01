Lighter Side of the News 6/1: Maverick Returns!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Rod Blagojevich is the former Illinois governor sent to prison for corruption back in 2011. Martha Stewart was corrupt in her own right making stock buys with insider trading information. Both are Trump connected. Rod appeared on The Apprentice and Martha had a spinoff Apprentice show of her own. Both were convicted at the hands of a US attorney from Manhattan named... James Comey! He was, of course, fired by Trump and now Trump is trying to get a pardon to erase both convictions to get back at Comey. Sad.



Not since the days of Cronkite and Rather has CBS rated number one in the evening news. Scott Pelley wasn't able to turn it around. He was replaced by Jeff Glor, who's been averaging a loss of one million viewers a week. Word is Jeff is about to join Scott at the curb. His all-impoortant May ratings are down 9%.



Yes that is Tom Cruise in a jumpsuit! They've completed Day One filming of Top Gun: Maverick!

The US Geological Survey has issued a warning to those who wanted to roast marshallows over the volcanic fire vents in Hawaii... yeah, no, don't do that! They become poisonous marshmallows because of the gas!



Fred is 70 lb. octopus who was about to become food, but a fish market owner in California purchased Fred and returned him to the open ocean!

