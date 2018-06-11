Lighter Side of the News 6/11: Is The Flu Worth $40 Grand?

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Welcome to the Hotel Influenza! You get paid $3500 a day for 12 days, all your meals are catered... but you are exposed to different kinds of flu viruses. You're essentially a lab rat and tested for the effectiveness of flu vaccines.

The average person doesn't think they're a grown-up until age 33. And the tops signs you're a still an adult child? Binge watching an entire season of a TV show in a weekend, getting a tattoo, being in a group text chat, buying limited edition sneakers, actually casting a vote for someone on a reality singing show, and going to a weekend music festival.

People will auction off anything these days... a lock of Civil War Commander George Custer's hair went for $12k - but how do we know it's his?!?!



We see this a lot this time of year.. when local police departments pull up to a kids' lemonade stands and tell the kids they don't have a permit so they gotta end it. Well, Country Time Lemonade will pay for the permit! Or they will pay the fine if the kid doesn't have one!

Kids across the country are getting busted for operating lemonade stands without a permit. We're taking the lead to #SaveLemonadeStands by paying for kids' fines + permits this year. For every RT this gets we’ll donate $1 (up to $500,000) to help kids next year + beyond. — CountryTime (@CountryTime) June 7, 2018

On a flight from Belfast to Ibiza, some drunk guys blew up a sex doll and were "taking turns" - they had to make an emergency landing. All the guys were arrested!When does cheap really pay off? A guy in Jersey went to the grocery store after his wife told him to return some orange juice because she saw it cheaper at another store, so the guy got his money back... and he used the refund to buy two lottery tickets and won $350 million!The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.



