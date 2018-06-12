Lighter Side of the News 6/12: Centenarian Seeks Boy Toy

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Ratings for Megyn Kelly are so low and ratings for Hoda and Kathie Lee are skyrocketing, so NBC is swapping their timeslots! They're moving Hoda and Kathie Lee to the 9 am hour and Megyn to the 10 am. It sounds like the beginning of the end for Megyn.

Two-and-a-half years ago when the Kevin Spacey sex scandal was revealed, the movie Billionaire Boys Club (a remake) was ready for release but was never released. Well, it's now going to be relased in July.

A Boston woman at a tattoo parlor asking wanted a red maple leaf and a blue jay... and she didn't realize it looks very much like the logo for the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team.

What are some old school hobbies that have disappeared? Collecting model trains, quilting or embroidering, astrology, scrapbooking, raquetball...

Doris Harkness just turned 103 at a retirement home in England and she announced she's on the lookout for a boy toy.



Tamworth Distilling in new hampshire is releasing limited edition whiskey that is flavored with beaver anus (or the castor sac under the animal's tail).

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.