Lighter Side of the News 6/13: Fyre Festival Scammer Still Scamming!

Remember the Fyre Festival? Hundreds of concert-goers paid thousands of dollars for a VIP culinary trip to paradise only to find no music and cheese sandwiches... well, it turns out the ripoff promoter (who used Ja Rule to promote it) he's been continuing his scams. Billy McFarland recently sold $100,000-worth of VIP tickets to events in NYC--all counterfeit, including seats to the Met Gala. He's now facing TWO trials.

The latest Avengers movie has done something only three other movies in history have done! It cracked the $2 billion mark! The others were Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens

A new study asked people what they think God looks like... and most people said a young Brad Pitt. (Really?)

When the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship, they showered themselves in the locker room with $400,000 worth of Moët & Chandon. Then for the victory parade on their bus, they were drinking $500,000 with cognac, tequila, and rosé.

A homeowner in France makes the disocvery in their attic in a shoebox... they brought it to Sotheby's in Paris - it was a hand painted Ming Dynasty vase that sold for $19 million!

2500 women on the coast of Ireland set the new Guiness World Record for skinny dipping!

And 27 years ago in New Jersey, a boy was born on the side of the road and he was delivered by the responding cop. That boy grew up to be a state trooper and this week, he pulled over a guy for driving with tinted windws that were too dark. The driver was the now-retired cop who delivered him!

