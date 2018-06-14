Lighter Side of the News 6/14: Spiderman Raccoon!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Fun Fact: Giraffes and mice have the same number of vertebrae in their necks!

While Brad Pitt was filming the movie Troy, he played Achilles... and he injured his Achilles tendon.



If the truth be known, Queen Elizabeth never liked Diana and she's not fond of Camilla either. But rumor is she LOVES Meghan! And today Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Sussex will carry out the day of public duties; just the two of them - no husbands or assistants. They're tending to the poor and needy in northwest England.



One of the most famous Disney movies of all time, 1941's Dumbo is getting a live action remake starring Danny Devito, Colin Farrell,and Michael Keaton.

Yesterday, a raccoon climbed up a 25 story building in St. Paul! They put out cat food, caught the raccoon, and released it into the wild.

Raccoon scales tower in St. Paul, captivates nation https://t.co/nRNiyisFhv pic.twitter.com/EadXuI1KWI — KARE 11 (@kare11) June 13, 2018

This is not a great idea... a drunk woman at a music festival decided to stick her head into an oversized exhaust pipe on a truck. She was stuck for 45 minutes. Firefighters used a power saw to free her.



Nine years ago, two sisters gave birth on the same day at the same hospital! Well, fast forward to last week when the same two sisters went into labor again on the same day at same hospital!



