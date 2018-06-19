Lighter Side of the News 6/18: Chadwick Boseman Presents Award To IRL Hero

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Touching moment last night at the MTV Movie Awards! Chadwick Boseman won the award for Best Hero (for Black Panther) and he presented the award to James Shaw Jr.! He's the guy who grabbed the gun out of the shooter's hand at the Tennessee Waffle House.

Chadwick Boseman gave his Best Hero award to real-life hero James Shaw Jr. https://t.co/WhxDl6LkwG pic.twitter.com/iLy9Yxmmcv — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Got money to burn? You could spend it on a $24,000 joint of marijuana! It's being auctioned by Stone Road Farms. It is 3 feet long, has a pound of weed, 6 ounces of concentrate, 2 ounces of bubble hash, and the wrapping papers are 24 karat gold.



A 27-year-old man was arrested in Massachusetts for a hit-and-run. He hit a guy on a bicycle (the biker is okay), but how did cops catch the hit-and-run driver? The bike was still stuck to the vehicle's grill!



You hear the word psycho used all the time... well, a new national study says the highest percentage of psychopaths in the country live in...... Connecticut.

A commuter train in Paris was delayed due to the birth of a baby on board! And train operators are giving the child a free ticket until the age of 25!



Elvis Presley custom-designed Lockheed JetStar is going on the auction block. It has the original shag carpet and red velvet seats... but no engine. The rest of the plane is pristine.



A couple in East Germany got married on a motorcycle... in the middle of a tightrope 50 feet in the air! The minister was lowered to the ceremony in a cage from a fire ladder.



Also today is National Martini Day. In 1911, a NYC bartender named Martini di Arma di Taggia served a cocktail made with gin, vermouth, and the olive garnish. (Most martinis now are made with vodka instead of gin.)

