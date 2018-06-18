Lighter Side of the News 6/18: White Wine Makes Women Happy

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

When Sir Paul McCartney wrote the song "When I'm 64" he probably never dreamed he'd be touring at 76! Today's his birthday. And for all his years with The Beatles, Paul pocketed *only* $7 million. He has since earned $1.2 billion! In those days, touring bands don't make anywhere near what they make now... and also add adjustment for inflation.

It's one of the most famous introductions in showbiz... "Herrrre's Johnny..." And for Jack Nicholson, it meant using an axe to break down the door in the movie The Shining. That scene took 3 days and 60 doors to film!

American photographer Spencer Tunick is famous for taking pics of groups of people... NUDE people! His next project will include 11,000 nude Australians.

A new study says drinking white wine makes women happier, while red wine makes them aggressive!

A guy (in Florida, of course!) loves his Busch Beer so much that being pulled over for drunk driving didn't stop him from chugging a can of beer BEFORE he would roll down the window for the cop... LOL!

