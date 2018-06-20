Lighter Side of the News 6/20: Michael Jackson The Musical

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

A Michael Jackson Musical is in the works for Broadway! It will tell his whole story; his family, Motown, his solo career, etc. And yes, his family has signed off on it. It's expected in 2020.



Remember THIS kid the next time you want to call in sick because of a headache, hangover, or just not in the mood! This kid in Philly just graduated high school... and he never missed a day of school in his entire life! He even dislocated his shoulder playing football and still didn't miss a day! That's 2340 days in a row!

Kellogg's announced pumpkin spice Frosted Flakes. Can we enjoy the summer before we talk about fall stuff and pumpkin spice please!??!



On a flight to Cancun, a couple with a video camera couldn't help but notice a young couple in the back row joining the Mile High Club, so they taped it. They put it on the internet... it's got 4 million views so far.

Alexa is coming to your hotel room! It's called Alexa Hospitality. Marriott and a few other hotels have it already.. you can ask her to bring you things, what time is checkout, etc.

The most realistic sex doll ever actually says, "No, I have a headache." It's $5000.



And yes, they actually spent money on a study to answer the question, "does marijuana increase and enhance your sexual desire?" The answer is yes by 20%.

