Lighter Side of the News 6/21: Woman Injured By Hot Dog

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Archeologists are doing a dig in upstate New York... where Woodstock happened at Max Yasgur's farm! They're gonna see what they can recover from where the stage was back in 1969.



The Mr. Olympia strong man competition has been going on for 52 years but only 13 men have won it, multiple times. Arnold Schwarzenegger won it 7 times.

KFC will finally feature chicken and waffles!



A fiery car crash happened at the South Boston Speedway in Virginia. A driver was trapped in his car, which was fully on fire! Who pulled him out to save his life? His father! He happened to be seated on the side of the track right where the car came to rest and ran out to the car and pulled him out!

An Arkansas thief tried to pay for his meal at a diner with a stolen credit card... the waitress' stolen card!

Yes they do have a hot dog cannon... the mascot shoots hot dogs wrapped in duct tape into the stands at Phillies games. Well, a woman was hit between the eyes, creating contusions and two black eyes. And she's NOT suing.



A woman arrested for drunk driving in Minnesota and she was wearing a shirt that says 'Alcohol You Later'.

