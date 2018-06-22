Lighter Side of the News 6/22: She Drinks WHAT!?!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Here's some marriage advice from divorce attorneys: Make it a goal to be the first partner to say, "I'm sorry." Be honest but not THAT honest. Set monthly "state of the union" meetings.

Two spelling blunders... one will be fixed, one won't. For 50 years the Verrazzano Bridge in New York was spelled incorrectly. It has one 'z' when it should have two. There are no plans to replace it. But at the brand new Hard Rock Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, that giant 30 foot guitar they have as the logo? It has a rhythm switch and they spelled rhythm incorrectly... they're gonna remake the sign.



66% of people who are successful in their career say at some point on the way up, that they did fake it to make it; they were unsure what they were doing.



You're not gonna have to go to your state fair to get deep fried Oreo anymore because Oreo is gonna start selling them!



Who needs Accutane when you have dog urine! There's a viral video of a woman who says drinking her dog's pee cures acne and is filled with vitamins. Every dermatologist has come out against her saying there's much better ways to take care of your skin and that she's probably doing more damage than good.

Cheap or Frugal: Not leaving a tip? Cheap. Buying generic groceries? Frugal. Tracking how much electricity you use? Reusing the tea bag? Calculating your portion of the group dinner bill? Diluting your hand soap with water? Re-gifting?

