Lighter Side of the News 6/25: Will Joe Giudice Get Deported?

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Today is National Catfish Day and National Strawberry Parfait Day! Yum!



At a time of deportation and immigration focus comes word from the Real Housewives of New Jersey... Joe Giudice in prison for fraud. He is gonna be the subject of deportation hearing! He is due for release in March, but they want to move forward earlier than that and send him back to Italy.



A bulldog with a giant tongue hangin' out of her mouth, Zsa Zsa, won the Ugliest Dog Contest.

Bank robber in Ohio hands teller a note, the teller complies with a stack of cash, it wasn't enough. He wanted the cash in the ATM. Teller says they'd need a driver's license to take out the money, so the robber gave his license... and yeahhh, cops arrested him at his home address that was on the license , LOL.

Guy under arrest in Kentucky... he'd drive up to a hom in the middle of night, remove all of his clothing, pour gasoline on the front lawn, light it on fire, and tell those who responded that he is Jesus.

A guy in Jersey City missed his ferry to Manhattan, so dressed in his wingtips and suit and tie, he borrowed a paddle board and paddled his way across the Hudson River. It took a half hour and he made it!

