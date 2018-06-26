Lighter Side of the News 6/26: Another Weird Baseball Food!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Today is National Chocolate Pudding Day! Gary loved the homemade pudding his grandmother used to make!



You have heard about the real life group of people who've been playing tag for years. One woman recently flew 4000 miles to Scotland just to tag a competitor and then flew home!

Minor league baseball teams use a lot of gimmick food to attracts people. On Saturday, the Erie Seawolves in Erie, PA had Sugar Rush Night. They offered up hot dogs with cotton candy as buns with Nerds on top.

A Florida drunk driver was pulled over. He had his dog in the passenger seat... and told the officer his dog was driving... LOLOL!

Seventy Thirty is the name of an upscale dating site. It stands for the ratio of working versus partying. So a 47-year-old woman paid the $12,000 (!!) membership fee which promises the man of your dreams. The problem is she didn't find a single man who appealed to her. Sooo she's going to court to try to get her money back... LOL!



Lloyd and Sandy Howard live in New Jersey. They were married in '68 and every year for their anniversary they have a romantic dinner... at Burger King. Wearing crowns, of course! Aww!

