Lighter Side of the News 6/27: Dog Does CPR!

Many Americans are grilling for 4th of July! So what's the market price this year for a barbeque? 8 hot dogs, 8 burgers, 1/4 lb. spare ribs, condiments, 1 lb. potato salad, a can of baked beans, corn chips, two quarts of lemonade, chocolate milk for the kids, and one 4 lb. watermelon. Take your guess how much this would cost! Gary says $96. Christine says 129.99. It's only $55.00! (Where are you shopping?!?! That sounds low!)

For all his years as New York Yankees captain, Derek Jeter escaped from the Bronx and traveled to his castle upstate. It's literally a castle! On the lake with illusion edge pool, garden, gym, 6 bedroom suites, dozen bathrooms, indoor/outdoor kitchens, and movie theater. He's now a Miami Marlins owner and publishing guru and he's selling the castle for $15 million.

The Ottawa Blues Music Festival attracts a crowd of 300,000! But this summer's event on hold because promoters discovered a nest of tiny bird called killdeer guarding four unhatched eggs. The breed is endangered and protected by the government and they can't relocate it, so the festival is postponed!

Warren Buffet is 87 and still sharp as a tack. As far as we know, he drinks five cans of Coca-Cola a day! He even pours Coke over his ice cream! He also owns 400 million shares of Coke stock.

A police dog is trained to actually perform chest compression CPR. His human officer partner faked a heart attack to test and see if the dog could do it... and the dog repeatedly used his paws to do chest compressions!

Last week a two-year-old boy wandered away from his home in Michigan. He was missing for several hours, but luckily the family dog stayed with him. Police actually traced the dog's paw prints to locate the boy. Where in Michigan does the boy live? A town called Paw Paw!



Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley now admits that one day right before he went out on to the field to pitch, he couldn't hold it... and pooped his pants!

