This martial arts match happened in Cheyenne, WY... bare-knuckle heavyweight boxing! The match was over in 18 seconds.

A New Jersey-based real estate agency says it is now the new global real estate company... one of their signs had blown away during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and was recently found washed ashore in France.

A new study of 2000 families found that the average 13-19-year-old boy spends almost 135 hours per year thinking about food and his next meal.

Another eviction update about Michael Rotondo (the 30-year-old man who refused to move out of his parents' house)... He finally drove away from his parents' home after being ordered by the court. BTW, he's getting offered a bunch of money to live-stream his life after he moves out.

30-year-old guy was arresting for drunk driving in Oklahoma and had a bright idea to get rid of the breathalyzer results on the police report! He went to headquarters and set it on fire... and he's now under arrest for arson.

An airline out of the Netherlands had one passenger who had body odor so powerful, passengers started hurling mid-flight. And of course when one person vomits, others follow... the crew tried to quarantine him in the lavatory but that didn't work, so they had to make an emergency landing.

Royal Wedding expert Thomas Mace-Archer Mills was outed by The Wall Street Journal as an American! He's actually Thomas Muscatello of Brooklyn, NY! He perfected his British accent in a school production of Oliver two decades ago. He's been posing as the "royal watcher" ever since!

