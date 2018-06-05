Lighter Side of the News 6/5: Trending! 2018 Babies' First Word

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The Miss America pageant announced that it will no longer feature the swimsuit competition and will not judge contestants based on physical appearance.

Rob Lowe has one, so does Warren Buffett... surprised Trump doesn't have one! It's the McDonald's Gold Card! It's free and engraved with your name and gives you free food for one year! Only franchise owners can award them.

Isn't this the wrong time of year??? It's National Gingerbread Day... often thought of as a Christmastime treat.



This story should surprise no one. With increasing frequency these days, a baby's first words are not dada or mama... it's Alexa!

A Virginia man slurped down 40 dozen oysters in 8 minutes... to claim victory at this year's World Championship Oyster Eating Contest!

Don't try this at home... probably instead see a doctor! A man in China was tired of his constant constipation, so he treated himself by... inserting a foot long eggplant(!!)

A woman in New York called her pharmacy to see if her prescription was ready and they told her yes and your husband's Viagra is also ready... well, now the husband is suing CVS because his wife didn't know why he was so good in the bedroom! It's a classic HIPAA violation, but the pharmacy usually asks if there are others who are permitted to pick up your medication, so...

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.