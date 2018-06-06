Lighter Side of the News 6/6: A Very Bitter Obituary

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

In 1993, there were 623 websites. There are now over a billion websites.

Two friends from Minnesota made a pact to get married if they were both single by the time they reached age 50. The woman just turned 51, the guy is 54. They met, both were single, and last weekend they got married.

The Great Golf Hope who continues as the Great Golf Choke... that would be Tiger Woods. (He hasn't won a championship in five years.) He's arrived in the Hamptons for the start of the US Open. He sailed in on his 150-foot yacht. He will stay on board in Southampton.

A fallen off the wagon drunk in Australia had her car keys taken away by her family, but wanted a drink, so she rode her horse to the bar. She ordered a bottle of wine and guzzled the bottle without a glass... and got arrested.

Kathleen Dehmlow has died at the age of 80. And here's some of the obituary submitted by her children: "In 1962, Kathleen became pregnant by her husband's brother and moved to California. She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were raised by their grandparents. She will now face judgment and will not be missed by Gina and Jay and they understand this world will be a better place without her."

An art piece called Majestic Splendor by South Korean Lee Bul was on display at the legendary New York Museum of Modern Art. It was pulled because it nauseated visitors. It was real fish heads bedazzled with sequins. They removed it, sprayed it with preservatives and moved it to a gallery in London. This week, the preservatives burst into flames by spontaneous combustion!

