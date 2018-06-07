Lighter Side of the News 6/7: Baseball + Beer = Amazing Catch!

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

If you cut the head off a snake, is the snake still alive? The answer is yes. A guy in Texas decapitated a rattle snake and picked up the head and it still bit him with the usual venom. The guy almost died, but they gave him anti-venom and he'll be okay.



At a Padres vs. Braves game this week, a foul ball went into the stands and landed in a woman's beer! She then chugged the beer without missing a beat with the ball still in the cup! You gotta see the video!

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games --⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

An Oregon man on LSD stole a car and sped off, was pulled over by cops, and he tried to explain to cops that he was THE actual game Grand Theft Auto.



Walmart is now selling Nickelodeon green slime ketchup. Ew.

A coffee shop in Australia is selling broccoli coffee! It's equal to five servings of the antioxidant superfood. They mix in broccoli powder... but it does kind of have a broccoli flavor.

Remember Fudgey the Whale? Carvel ice cream cake, of course! And a New York bakery is using the chocolate and fudge ingredient to make fudgey beer!

