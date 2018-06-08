Lighter Side of the News 6/8: National Best Friends Day

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Will Ambassador Dennis Rodman accompany Kim Jung Un to the Singapore summit with Trump? Of course he will! His PR company says he will be looking to line up opportunities as a brand ambassador.

A surprise for a family in California when they ordered a bike from Walmart and when they opened it, out came... a bearded dragon!



1 out of 3 people say their main financial goal in life is inheriting money from parents. 36% Gen Xers, 32% of Millennials and even 20% Boomers are expecting that nice pile of cash from their parents.



A man working for the famous Fireworks by Grucci was busted for stockpiling a bunch of the fireworks... when his storage unit was searched, they found 400 boxes of rockets, two truckloads worth $100,000!



Today is National Best Friends Day! Survey says 85% of us have a best friend and 9 out of 10 met their best friend in school.

Are you the happiest when you're anticipating the weekend, doing stuff on the weekend, or winding down to go back to work? Most poeple have the best time on first night of weekend, Friday. The worst night of the weekendis Sunday night.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.

