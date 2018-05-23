Lighter Side of the News: First Female NYSE President

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Congratulations to Stacey Cunningham, the first female president of the New York Stock Exchange! She's 43, she began as an intern, and it's first time in 226 years the NYSE had a woman president!

A woman just became president of the New York Stock Exchange for the 1st time in its 226-year history. Stacey Cunningham, who began her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor in 1996, will become the 67th president of the Big Board. https://t.co/nsdzVzryvy (Photo: AP) pic.twitter.com/S2driUzeOl — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 22, 2018

Brandi Chastain is perhaps the most famous player in the history of women's soccer! She's a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time world cup champion! But when her bronze plaque was unveiled at the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, you could hear the gasps... it looks more like Gary Busey than Brandi! It doesn't even look like her at all!

This Brandi Chastain plaque is bad. Really bad. https://t.co/5fcX6sVxFj pic.twitter.com/lOY8Npo1CR — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 22, 2018

Have you heard of Uncombable Hair Syndrome? It's like Albert Einstein, your hair sticks up and you can't comb it! It's a rare condition and there's a viral picture of a 17-month-old baby who has it.

Baby with incredibly rare condition has ‘uncombable hair’ https://t.co/bp2nf6lVYf pic.twitter.com/MycNgLMG4U — The Independent (@Independent) May 22, 2018

If you ever go food shopping down south at Publix, the people who work there are extremely friendly. They will walk your bags out to the car and help you load them. But unfortunately, they are refusing to write "Summa Cum Laude" on a cake because of the "Cum" part... SMH!

Last week, we told you about the 30-year-old who refused to move out of his parents house. His parents went to court to seek an eviction order. They even offered him cash to get out. The judge gave him 30 days to get out.



From AA to K, a new study revealed the most comfortable bra size... they say it's the C cup.

