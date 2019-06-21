The Lighter Side: Smart Phones Are Making Us Grow Horns

June 21, 2019
Craig & Company

Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus

We're growing HORNS because we're on our phones so much! Plus, the Taco Bell hotel is taking reservations soon! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

We're on our phones so much these days, hunched over, that we're growing actual HORNS out of the back of our necks! (Really!) 

The Taco Bell pop-up hotel in California, called The Bell, will begin taking reservations next week! 

Back in January, KFC started testing a fried chicken sandwich with Cheetos and Cheetos sauce and it was a hit, so they're rolling it out nationwide!

A "shopper's high" is a thing. Two thirds of people buy stuff just for the rush. The things we buy the most are clothes, shoes, and computers. That high only lasts 28 minutes, though. 

 

 

 

