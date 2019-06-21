The Lighter Side: Smart Phones Are Making Us Grow Horns

We're growing HORNS because we're on our phones so much! Plus, the Taco Bell hotel is taking reservations soon! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

We're on our phones so much these days, hunched over, that we're growing actual HORNS out of the back of our necks! (Really!)

Yup, 2019 means smart phones could be causing small horns to grow out of the back of teenagers' heads https://t.co/pyjGrhpVc6 pic.twitter.com/BzxluTClbf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 20, 2019

The Taco Bell pop-up hotel in California, called The Bell, will begin taking reservations next week!

Here's everything you need to know about the Taco Bell Hotel in Cali! https://t.co/y5nTa8HTp6 — 965tic (@965tic) June 20, 2019

Back in January, KFC started testing a fried chicken sandwich with Cheetos and Cheetos sauce and it was a hit, so they're rolling it out nationwide!

A "shopper's high" is a thing. Two thirds of people buy stuff just for the rush. The things we buy the most are clothes, shoes, and computers. That high only lasts 28 minutes, though.