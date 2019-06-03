The Lighter Side: Top Reasons You Bail On Plans

Your friends cancel plans for these reasons! Plus, a pet pig was rescued from a hot car! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

Move over Lime Bikes! Sweden came up with a pogo stick sharing app... oookay!

It is in fact June 1st, not April 1st, and this is allegedly a real story: A Swedish mobility company wants to bring pogo-stick rentals to San Francisco. I guess because e-scooters are neither ridiculous nor dangerous enough? https://t.co/Ht3iDKM6wY — SFist (@SFist) June 1, 2019

Costco is selling a $420,000 engagement ring... it's a 10k ring!

Your car has a secret built in taco holder... that thing that holds your sunglasses on your sun visor! LOL!

Did y’all know the “sunglasses” holder was actually for tacos? i guess I’m the only smart one ----‍♂️-- You can thank me now or #ThankMeLater pic.twitter.com/odaPrPZ2CE — Brandon Alexander (@FameAdventura) May 30, 2019

Here are the top reasons you bail on plans: Bad weather, sick, too tired, didn't feel like going, etc.

A pet pig was left in a hot car, but thankfully the pig was rescued!