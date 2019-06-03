The Lighter Side: Top Reasons You Bail On Plans

June 3, 2019
Craig & Company

Your friends cancel plans for these reasons! Plus, a pet pig was rescued from a hot car! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

Move over Lime Bikes! Sweden came up with a pogo stick sharing app... oookay!

Costco is selling a $420,000 engagement ring... it's a 10k ring!

Your car has a secret built in taco holder... that thing that holds your sunglasses on your sun visor! LOL!

Here are the top reasons you bail on plans: Bad weather, sick, too tired, didn't feel like going, etc. 

A pet pig was left in a hot car, but thankfully the pig was rescued! 

 

 

